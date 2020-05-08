Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,172.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,119.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,927.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.