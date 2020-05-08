Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 7.6% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,868,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,119.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,927.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,172.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

