Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,868,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,119.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,927.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,172.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

