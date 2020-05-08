Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. Amdocs has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 30.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 159.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,114,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 685,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

