Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ameren by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

AEE stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

