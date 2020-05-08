Ameren Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Ameren has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameren to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $70.61. 67,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

