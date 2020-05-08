American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 311,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.85% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,493,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after buying an additional 30,165 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

In other news, Director James A. Mccaslin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,322. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,886.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of AXL opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.