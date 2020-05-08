American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AXL stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,395,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,327. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $463.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

In related news, Director John F. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,868 shares in the company, valued at $407,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

