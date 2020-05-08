American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

NYSE AEP opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.69. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

