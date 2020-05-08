American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Boosted by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,794 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 6.2% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. TheStreet downgraded American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,911,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.18. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

