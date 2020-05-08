American Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,399 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $229.45 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.40. The firm has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

