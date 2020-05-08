American International Group Inc. Acquires 55,670 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,670 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truewealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $191.81. 13,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,294. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $211.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.56 and its 200 day moving average is $186.94.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

