American International Group Inc. Acquires 736 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Teledyne Technologies worth $21,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,790,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.61, for a total transaction of $653,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,301,351.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total transaction of $479,102.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,452.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,129,895. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $11.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.99. 179,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

