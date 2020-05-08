American International Group Inc. Buys 10,341 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. ING Groep NV increased its position in Progressive by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,791,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Progressive stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

