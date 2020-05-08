American International Group Inc. Buys 1,419 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $22,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

Shares of WST stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.76. The company had a trading volume of 24,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.17 and a 200-day moving average of $154.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.04 and a 12-month high of $201.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.