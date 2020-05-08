American International Group Inc. Buys 751 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Tyler Technologies worth $22,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $9,364,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,617,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,050 shares of company stock worth $39,659,848 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $333.11. 119,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,699. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $340.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.12.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

