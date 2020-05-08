American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. F3Logic LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,590,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI traded up $6.22 on Thursday, reaching $295.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.75.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

