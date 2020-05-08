American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,013,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638,391 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 1.2% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of General Mills worth $211,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.77. 2,576,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,436. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

