American International Group Inc. Has $17.12 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Molina Healthcare worth $17,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

MOH stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.45. The company had a trading volume of 32,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,143. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.10 and a 200-day moving average of $136.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $187.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

