American International Group Inc. Has $17.15 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.88.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $3.73 on Friday, hitting $309.63. 467,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,778. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,732. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

