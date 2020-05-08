American International Group Inc. Has $17.47 Million Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,486 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Allstate worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,172. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average is $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

