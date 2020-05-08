American International Group Inc. Has $17.93 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after purchasing an additional 459,001 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,386,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.86.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total value of $4,680,438.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,625 shares of company stock worth $19,909,935. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $563.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,310. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $581.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

