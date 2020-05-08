American International Group Inc. Has $18.39 Million Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $18,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lifted their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

