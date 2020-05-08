American International Group Inc. Has $18.70 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.36. 691,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,894. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

