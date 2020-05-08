American International Group Inc. Has $20.62 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,504,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.