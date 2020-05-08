American International Group Inc. Has $22.35 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,643.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,045,000 after purchasing an additional 335,600 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 88.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $6,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $536.87. 621,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,457. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,961 shares of company stock worth $9,289,853. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.63.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

