American International Group Inc. Has $232.89 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 309.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,178 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.3% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Amgen worth $232,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

AMGN stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,079. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

