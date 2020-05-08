American International Group Inc. Has $250.47 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,158,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351,785 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.4% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. American International Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Caterpillar worth $250,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,377,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,877. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

