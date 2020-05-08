American International Group Inc. Has $26.36 Million Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,687,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after buying an additional 153,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,097,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,004. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.92. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. UBS Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

