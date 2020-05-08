American International Group Inc. Has $35.77 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $35,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 52,194,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,612,109. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.