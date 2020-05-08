American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

GD stock traded up $6.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.03. 98,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,056. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.