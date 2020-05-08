American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Medical Properties Trust worth $17,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,581,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,810,000 after purchasing an additional 612,306 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,612,000 after purchasing an additional 708,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

MPW traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.74. 2,283,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

