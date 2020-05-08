American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,949,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 311,239 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Chevron worth $213,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,682,353. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $168.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.