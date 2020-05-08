American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,172 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $71,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $436.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,641,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.95. The company has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.89.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

