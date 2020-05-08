American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after buying an additional 799,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,323,000 after purchasing an additional 158,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,444,000 after purchasing an additional 58,215 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,727. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

