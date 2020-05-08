American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 64,995 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 289.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after acquiring an additional 368,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.83. 7,290,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,377,994. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

