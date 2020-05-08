American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,292 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

CB stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.45. 139,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,077. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

