American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,538 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. State Street Corp grew its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $959,331,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $334,980,000 after acquiring an additional 678,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $192.91. The stock had a trading volume of 129,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,727. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.34 and a 200 day moving average of $197.08. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Cfra lowered their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

