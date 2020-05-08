American International Group Inc. Purchases 722 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $18,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 53,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem stock traded up $6.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.21. The stock had a trading volume of 650,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,516. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.85.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

