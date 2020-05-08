American International Group Inc. Purchases 7,449 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CY. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

NASDAQ:CY remained flat at $$23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

