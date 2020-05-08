American International Group Inc. Purchases 928 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Masimo worth $16,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Masimo by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.54. 31,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,713. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $128.36 and a 1 year high of $244.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.01.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,499 shares of company stock worth $82,161,311 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.43.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

