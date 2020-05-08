American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $20,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,429,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,302,000 after buying an additional 203,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,610,000 after buying an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,146,000 after buying an additional 563,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 150,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,657. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

