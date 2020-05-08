American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $22,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after buying an additional 571,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,601,000 after buying an additional 585,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,687,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,302,000 after buying an additional 626,534 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.40. 151,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.91. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

