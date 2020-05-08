American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,672,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $444.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,145 shares of company stock valued at $72,727,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.