American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,024 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Eaton worth $23,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.76.

ETN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,715. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

