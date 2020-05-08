American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after buying an additional 1,033,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,965,000 after acquiring an additional 169,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Humana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,355 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,049,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.74.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.58. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $392.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.