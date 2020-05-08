American International Group Inc. Sells 2,775 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,818,000 after acquiring an additional 435,781 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,589.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,953 shares of company stock worth $1,810,561. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.25. 2,548,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,064. The firm has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $260.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.63.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.