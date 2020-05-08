American International Group Inc. Sells 62,422 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 62,422 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.60. 7,154,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,561,830. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $164.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

