American International Group Inc. Sells 7,614 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 503,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $48,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal stock traded up $17.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,473,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $129.59.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.30.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,074 shares of company stock worth $29,287,304. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.