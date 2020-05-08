American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,110,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Booking by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $65.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,443.91. The company had a trading volume of 654,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,310. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,352.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1,777.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 47.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (down from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,771.77.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.